The Mandalorian season 3 review: Pedro Pascal-starrer Star Wars spinoff manages the impossible, gets better each season

The Mandalorian season 3 premiered on March 1

The Mandalorian season 3

Cast: Pedro Pascal

Creator: Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 3.5 stars

Two years, two months, and 11 days. That is how long it had been since we last saw Din Djarin and Grogu in their space western adventures on screen. The pandemic really delayed the third season of The Mandalorian. But it has been well worth the wait. Based on the first two episodes (to which we were given early access), it is safe to say that the Star Wars spinoff has managed to retain its balance of charm, fun, and thrill that made such a successful show in the first place.

The last we saw the Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) on the show, the little one was being taken away by a young Luke Skywalker so that he could be taught how to use the Force. Those who haven’t watched The Book of Boba Fett in between may be amused to see Grogu back with his foster father without explanation. But yes, in a Marvel-like fashion, the story picks off from The Book of Boba Fett and sees Djarin make his way back to his home planet – M’andalor. But they must face some new and some old foes on this path to redemption.

The Mandalorian wastes no time in exposition or setting the stage. It opens the first episode of the new season with a fantastical fight sequence involving a giant monster, multiple Mandalorians, and a spaceship. It can’t get more Star Wars than that. The first episode itself is no slow burn where we have to sit through Djarin setting up his quest. It is action-packed with several awe-inducing moments. The show is high on action and includes several moments that will remind you why you fell in love with it in the first place.

The Mandalorian season 3’s bggest competition is its two previous seasons. Rarely have there been shows that have managed to keep their core intact and soul unblemished season after season, at least in this genre. Netflix’s Dardevil comes to mind. The Mandalorian is on its way to doing just that. It retains the familiar adventure of the night element while building up a larger arc for the season. It includes good action set pieces and brings in important side characters, most of whom are familiar faces. And it yet again finds that perfect balance between a sci-fi epic and a smart Western.

It is great to see Pedro Pascal headline two huge shows at the same time. The Last of Us is being hailed as one of the best video game adaptations of all time and there is no doubt The Mandalorian will go down as one of the best sci-fi shows of its time. The actor emotes with his voice, something he has mastered by now, without ever letting the handicap of the helmet affect his performance. Katee Sackhoff and Carl Weathers drop back int their characters very smoothly.

The world building is smooth and consistent. The show does address the elephant in the room – the absent Cara Dune (may want to google Gina Carano + controversies). It casually explains her absence with a throwaway line about her joining the special forces, which is a cop out but far better then recasting the character. The visual effects are top draw and very cinematic. A spaceship battle involving Djarin and a handful of pirates is as thrilling as anything Star Wars has ever dished out. And as always, Ludwig Göransson’s score makes the eperience that much more engrossing and chilling.

After a somewhat disappointing outing with Boba Fett and mixed reactions to Obi-wan Kenobi, Andor had revived the Star Wars spinoffs quite fabulously. At this juncture, The Mandalorian is just what Star Wars needed before the next chapter of adventures begin with Ahsoka and the others. After all, this was the first spinoff that was created and its success paved the way for others to shine. After two years, two months, and 11 days, it is back to do just that, once again.