The Mandalorian season 3 trailer: Din Djarin, Grogu return in Star Wars spinoff; big lightsaber duel teased

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer brings back one of the most beloved character from the Star Wars universe - Grogu aka Baby Yoda

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Stills from The Mandalorian season 3 trailer

The trailer of the new season of Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian was released on Tuesday morning. The upcoming third season of the show will premiere in March and the heavily-anticipated trailer gave fans a detailed look at what to expect this time around. The trailer showed characters old and new and set the base for an epic adventure.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian warrior named Din Djarin, who has been tasked with the safety of a young Force-sensitive being named Grogu, also referred to as Baby Yoda by fans. The third season sees the duo returning to Din’s home planet Mandalore. But the trailer hints that their journey won’t be smooth as new villains and obstacles will interfere.

Two moments from the trailer that had the fans excited included a back shot of multiple Jedi warriors, or at least Force-sensitive individuals with lightsabers in their hands. The other is a parting shot where the young Grogu is shown to be mastering his control over the Force and defeating a giant beast all by himself. “Looks amazing as always, and Grogu's little smirk at the end was great,” commented a fan.

Many fans called it the most-awaited show of the year. “So freaking excited! Seems like a perfect season, all our favourite characters, Mandalore and Coruscant, more about Grogu's past as well as his training for the Future,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “I don't know if its just me but this season just looks way better like visually. It seems way clearer and crisp.”

The show’s official synopsis reads, “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Apart from Pedro, the show also stars  Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The Mandalorian’s third season will premiere on Disney+ (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) on March 1

