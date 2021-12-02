Search icon
'The Family Man' actor Priyamani takes internet by storm with her sizzling dance moves - WATCH

On November 30, Priyamani shared an Instagram reel showing off her fabulous and impressive dance moves on CKay's popular song Love Nwantiti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Certain songs and themes tend to go viral on Instagram, courtesy of the short format videos aka reels feature that the photo-sharing platform came up with. Recently, CKay's popular song Love Nwantiti (or as is famously called 'Ule') has been trending on Instagram reels. 

And joining the bandwagon of celebrities hopping onto the trending and churning out reels dancing to the hit track is 'The Family Man' actor Priyamani Raj. 

On November 30, Priyamani shared an Instagram reel showing off her fabulous and impressive dance moves to the trending track. And although we sure have seen her cast a spell on screen (remember 1, 2, 3, 4 song from Chennai Express?), in the video, Priyamani took her dance performance a notch higher. She captioned the reel, "Had to do one with this hottie @gurpude_sharvari_1808.” 

In the video, Priyamani is seen looking gorgeous in a silver outfit, all ready to make an appearance at an event it seems. However, her elaborate gown did not stop her from flaunting her killer dance moves. 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)


On Priyamani's video, several of her fans left sweet comments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu too reacted and wrote, "Love." 

On the work front, Priyamani will be next seen in 'Maidaan'. Reportedly, she will also be a part of Atlee's next starring Shah Rukh Khan. 

