Madhuri Dixit opens up on how she and kids manage to evade paparazzi

An actor can't enjoy a private life, as most of the time, the artist is under media and the public's scanner. Madhuri Dixit, who's ready to mark her OTT debut with Karan Johar's 'The Fame Game,' highlights a popular artist's life, her struggle to keep her family, career together, and showcases the dark side of fame.

While speaking to Indian Express, the 'Beta' actress added she leaves her job at the studio, and in personal space, she's just a wife and a mother. Madhuri said that when she goes in front of the camera, she is a professional actress. She has read the script, and she's playing that character, she becomes that character for the camera. But once she's back home she's a normal person, because that's the way she has been brought up.

Dixit further added that even when she was at the peak of her career, her mom used to scold to keep the room clean. Madhuri used to tell mom that she has people to clean it, but her mother would refuse it saying, 'no, it is your mess, you got to clean it up yourself.' Dixit further added that once she's at home, she's her kids' mother and husband's wife, it is a completely different life.

Madhuri never lost herself in trying to be the star that she was on screen. The 'Dil' actress even spoke about how she and her kids deal with paparazzi culture. The actress added that when you come out of a restaurant, there are so many photographers, and not every kid wants to get photographed. As per the actress, that would be the greatest issue for them, but not that big to be bothered about. Dixit has given her kids that freedom, and she has told them that if they want to be photographed, it's fine; if they don't want to be photographed, that's also fine.

The actress asserted that there have been times when she has requested her kids to go and sit in the car first, and then she follows. That's how the family has managed, and even the kids have learnt to deal with it. The actress said that when her kids were little, this paparazzi culture was a bit confusing for them, but now they're fine with it.