This superstar doesn't charge fees, earned just Rs 4 crore for Rs 600-crore blockbuster, gave highest grossing film in..

In a day and age when the remuneration of top stars is ever-increasing, it is hard to think of someone who not only enjoys huge stardom but never really charges fees for the films they do. The biggest stars in India today earn over Rs 100 crore per film today, depending on the film’s success. And here is one man, one of the biggest names from their industry, who is content with Rs 3-4 crore earnings per film. This is the story of the superstar who charges zero fees.

The superstar who does not charge fees

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema today. The actor has worked in (and even directed) some of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Prithviraj has also been seen in several big-budget Telugu and Hindi films, most notably Salaar last year and the upcoming Bollywood action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, while promoting the latter in Hyderabad, Prithviraj revealed he doesn’t charge fees for his films. “For example, I don’t do films for a salary. I say no, let’s make the film the best possible way. I am taking responsibility and holding myself accountable. If one of my films doesn’t make profits, I don’t get any money. But if it makes profits, I get more than what my salary would’ve been. It helps because if a producer has money, he’s spending it to make the film,” he said.

When Prithviraj Sukumaran earned Rs 4 crore for a Rs 600-crore hit

Prithviraj played the second lead in last year’s smash hit Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, which starred Prabhas in the title role. The film, one of the biggest in Telugu cinema, made over Rs 600 crore at the box office and was a big success. While reports said that Prabhas took home around Rs 100 crore from the film, Prithviraj’s earnings from the film was around Rs 4 crore as per a Siasat report.

How Prithviraj gave the highest-grossing Malayalam film

Apart from being an actor, Prithviraj is also a successful filmmaker, having directed films as well. The most successful of these was his directorial debut Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal, alongside Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas. Released in 2019, Lucifer earned over Rs 125 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, a record that it held for over three years till it was surpassed by 2018.

