Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Another big win for Anil Ambani, firms settle massive Rs 10230000000 debt of…

This superstar doesn't charge fees, earned just Rs 4 crore for Rs 600-crore blockbuster, gave highest grossing film in..

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

This actor, once part of India's biggest TV show, battled depression, killed himself in same way his son died

South India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 12 crore a film, not Nayanthara, Samantha, Pallavi; left Bollywood when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Another big win for Anil Ambani, firms settle massive Rs 10230000000 debt of…

This superstar doesn't charge fees, earned just Rs 4 crore for Rs 600-crore blockbuster, gave highest grossing film in..

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Do snakes have Naagmani? Here's what science says

10 foods rich in biotin

7 nutrient-rich foods loaded with fiber and protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

This film starring Sridevi was huge flop at box office in 1996, actress never worked with this superstar again

This superstar doesn't charge fees, earned just Rs 4 crore for Rs 600-crore blockbuster, gave highest grossing film in..

South India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 12 crore a film, not Nayanthara, Samantha, Pallavi; left Bollywood when...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This superstar doesn't charge fees, earned just Rs 4 crore for Rs 600-crore blockbuster, gave highest grossing film in..

This superstar, a star kid, does not charge fees for any film that he does as part of a business strategy

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

article-main
The superstar who does not charge fees
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a day and age when the remuneration of top stars is ever-increasing, it is hard to think of someone who not only enjoys huge stardom but never really charges fees for the films they do. The biggest stars in India today earn over Rs 100 crore per film today, depending on the film’s success. And here is one man, one of the biggest names from their industry, who is content with Rs 3-4 crore earnings per film. This is the story of the superstar who charges zero fees.

The superstar who does not charge fees

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema today. The actor has worked in (and even directed) some of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Prithviraj has also been seen in several big-budget Telugu and Hindi films, most notably Salaar last year and the upcoming Bollywood action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, while promoting the latter in Hyderabad, Prithviraj revealed he doesn’t charge fees for his films. “For example, I don’t do films for a salary. I say no, let’s make the film the best possible way. I am taking responsibility and holding myself accountable. If one of my films doesn’t make profits, I don’t get any money. But if it makes profits, I get more than what my salary would’ve been. It helps because if a producer has money, he’s spending it to make the film,” he said.

When Prithviraj Sukumaran earned Rs 4 crore for a Rs 600-crore hit

Prithviraj played the second lead in last year’s smash hit Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, which starred Prabhas in the title role. The film, one of the biggest in Telugu cinema, made over Rs 600 crore at the box office and was a big success. While reports said that Prabhas took home around Rs 100 crore from the film, Prithviraj’s earnings from the film was around Rs 4 crore as per a Siasat report.

How Prithviraj gave the highest-grossing Malayalam film

Apart from being an actor, Prithviraj is also a successful filmmaker, having directed films as well. The most successful of these was his directorial debut Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal, alongside Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas. Released in 2019, Lucifer earned over Rs 125 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, a record that it held for over three years till it was surpassed by 2018.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet school dropout who at 14 worked as labourer for Rs 30 daily, now owns Rs 17000 crore company, his net worth is...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce 1st list of candidates today

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Dube, Chahar shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement