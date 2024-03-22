Twitter
Entertainment

This star kid's film has no release date or trailer; has already earned Rs 420 crore, just one scene cost Rs 70 crore

This film has earned Rs 400 crore without even releasing a trailer or announcing a release date.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Ram Charan in Game Changer
Usually, films earn their investments back after they release in theatres. Box office collections are the biggest mode of earning for any film worldwide today. But there are many films that break the bank much before they release. Case in point is this one pan-India film, which has no release date, not even a trailer or teaser so far. But as per reports, it has already earned over Rs 400 crore.

The film with Rs 420 crore in earnings before release

Shankar, the maverick filmmaker, is returning to the big screens this year with his political thriller Game Changer. The film stars Telugu star Ram Charan, star of RRR and son of megastar Chiranjeevi. Recently, at the Prime Video Presents event, Amazon Prime Video announced that the original Tamil version of the film will stream on the platform after the film’s theatrical release. As per an NDTV report, the platform has acquired the Tamil digital rights of the film for Rs 150 crore.

But Prime Video will not be streaming the dubbed versions of the film. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Zee5 has acquired the rights for the film’s dubbed versions for a hefty Rs 270 crore fees. If the reports are true, this means that even without releasing a trailer, the film has earned Rs 420 crore for its digital rights alone.

Game Changer’s expansive budget and scale

Game Changer is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to date. As per a News 18 report from 2021, director Shankar spent Rs 70 crore to film just one seven-minute action sequence. Similarly, Rs 23 crore was spent earlier in the year for filming a song, as per The Times of India. Game Changer has a reported budget of Rs 400 crore. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and Nassar. The film is expected to release in September.

