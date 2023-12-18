Headlines

SS Rajamouli grills Prasanth Neel, Prabhas, Prithviraj over Salaar's KGF connection, reveals why he is 'disappointed'

SS Rajamouli can be seen grilling Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Prithviraj ahead of Salaar release in special interview.

DNA Web Team

Dec 18, 2023

Hombale Films is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. Following the massive response to the teaser, trailer and songs the film is doing magic in the booking which was opened recently. 

In a recent surprise, the makers of Salaar made a special announcement revealing an exciting announcement of the interview ahead of the film's release on Tuesday, December 19th.

The interview will feature India's one of the greatest directors SS Rajamouli along with the team of Salaar including Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sharing the teaser of the interview, makers wrote

"The special interview with @ssrajamouli garu and the dynamic trio of #Salaar will be released this Tuesday, December 19th.The anticipation of the audiences for the excitement is sure to be raised as watching the trio SS Rajamouli - Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together is one of a kind experience. Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Set to release on Decemer 22, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the first collaboration between the Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel. The Malayalam superstar Prithiraj Sukumar also plays the leading role in the much-awaited actioner.

Since its trailer release, there have been multiple compariosn being made between Salaar and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film KGF Chapter 2, which. Prithviraj talked about the same in his recent interiew saying that the Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial is "much bigger and grander" than his previous one. 

"I understand the comparisons that are happening between Salaar and KGF 2. I am a big Prashant Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam. It is not something that I expect from him. It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. The scale of the film is so huge that it can even dwarf KGF 2", Sukumaran told News18.

