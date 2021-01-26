South Korean actor-model Song Yoo-jung dies at 26

South Korean actor and model Song Yoo-Jung passed away at the age of 26. The reason for death is unknown and her management company Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the report to Newsweek. Song was laid to rest a funeral held on January 25, 2021. Meanwhile, Sublime released a statement regarding her death which took place on January 23, 2021.

The statement read as "Actress Song Yu Jung departed this life on January 23, 2021. In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral was held quietly and the funeral procession takes place on January 25."

According to the international portal, one of the close friends of Song said, "Song Yoo Jung was a friend of ours who always gave us joy with her bright smile, and she was a wonderful actress who acted with heated passion. Please pray for the repose of her soul so that she may rest in peace in a warm place."

While another one shared, "It’s impossible to know exactly what kind of worries she had. It had been quite a while since she debuted in the entertainment industry and she worried that she didn’t get to properly shine in the spotlight of it. She also previously talked about her difficulties in life."

Song made her acting debut by featuring in commercials of top brands. She made her television debut with Golden Rainbow in the year 2013 wherein she played the role of teenage Kim Chun-won.

The late actor went on to star in Make Your Wish and School 2017 thereafter.