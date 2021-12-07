Sonu Sood facilitates Shweta Kothari as Best Female Producer of Gujarat

Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote, “You see, if you take pains and learn in order to get a reward, the work will seem hard; but when you work… if you love your work, you will find your reward in that.” withstands time and is relevant to this date. The work you do is your identity. Hence, you add value to yourself when you love what you do. Shweta Kothari’ hard work has paved her way into peoples’ hearts.

Shweta Kothari received the Best Female Producer of Gujarat from the dashing star Sonu Sood in a recent award show. She is the founder and managing director of Namoh Motion Pictures and has produced numerous music albums in Hindi and Punjabi. In addition, Shweta did content promotion and marketing of the songs on her YouTube channel. She has achieved various titles, honours and laurels because of her passion and love for her work. Shweta Kothari is happy to have a family that supports and encourages her. She states that she is a very fortunate woman as both her husband and his family have been huge cheerleaders in her success journey. Her entire family is as happy and proud as her.

Despite all the happy encouragement, her life did not lack struggles. She faced adversaries on her journey before achieving success. Along the way, she realized that to triumph in this industry, she will not only have to put blood and sweat but heart and soul as well. Like many others, she had to start from scratch. She began her career as a show stopper in her hometown, Surat. However, with sheer will and determination, she climbed the ladder of success and achieved the award for being the best in her field. Shweta Kothari says that when the journey is long, it often seeds self-doubt and fear in us. But, our future is our responsibility. It is our choice to feed the negativity and let it grow or water our fears with optimism and motivation. We all are scared of the unknown. It is unnerving and petrifying to put your life’s worth of time and effort into something that might or might not be your destiny. However, the vital factor is not the journey or destination rather the process. It is of utmost importance to enjoy your journey and not regret your decisions, irrespective of your success or failure.

Shweta Kothari reinstates that waiting for the right opportunity to come by and acting on it should not be the attitude. She has also worked as female lead in an song “Tum Pe Marna Hai” release on Zee Music Youtube Channel. Do not let any opportunity pass by because you never know which will be your moment to shine. From becoming Mrs India in 2018 to achieving the best female producer, it has been one long and tiring journey, but she had a tenacious grip on her dreams and passion. Her achievements are an encouragement for the young females striving to become the best versions of themselves. She wants everyone to work hard to keep their hopes igniting and alive.

-Brand Desk Content