Sonam Bajwa reveals she faced sexism at home, says 'my mother forced me to be in kitchen'

Sonam Bajwa on facing sexism at home

Sonam Bajwa is currently promoting her upcoming Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa which talks about the inequalities faced by women in their own homes. The actress shed light on facing sexism at home and revealed that she was forced by her to be in the kitchen while his brother would play.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Sonam Bajwa shared that she faced sexism at home like any other woman and said, “I think we have all faced it since childhood as sons and daughters are treated differently. Sons can go out, and spend the night outside their homes while women are not allowed to do it. I do understand where it comes from- they are more protective of you than boys. However, I think this inequality is ingrained deep in our society. Girls are expected to know how to cook while boys manage to get away. I remember my mother forcing me to be in the kitchen, even in the heat, while my brother would play. I was asked to help but he wasn’t taught how to do basic kitchen chores.”

The actress further revealed that now the actress’ brother lives in Canada where they have no house help and thus he has to do all the household chores himself. The actress said, “I do tell my mother that had you taught him then, it would have been beneficial for him. I really felt bad as a kid when I used to face these things.”

Helmed by National award-winning director Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa is a Punjabi movie starring Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26. This is a heart-warming satire on the male-dominated society in the ’60s and shows how women took a stand for themselves and created a breakthrough.

