Who is Sonam Bajwa? Why is she trending with India batter Shubman Gill?

Sonam Bajwa and Shubhman Gill. (Image: Twitter/@xavierunclelite)

Young India opener Shubman Gill has been grabbing headlines after scoring a superb double century against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

Shubman broke several records by scoring the sublime double ton and 23-year-old batter also became the youngest player to score a double century. Not just Shubman’s superb innings but the buzz around his relationship status also went viral on social media. It is to be noted that Shubman has been grabbing eyeballs for allegedly dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, and recently Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.

And now a photo of Shubman shaking hands with actress and model Sonam Bajwa has gone viral on social media with many claiming that the India batter is dating Sonam Bajwa and one twitter user went on to claim that Sonam is the “reason behind gill’s back to back hundreds."

Who is Sonam Bajwa?

Sonam Bajwa who full name is Sonampreet Bajwa was born on August 16, 1989. She is a model and actress who has appeared in many Punjabi films. Sonam has also acted in a few Tamil and Telugu films. Sonam also participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She launched her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. In 1984, Sonam played the leading female role in the film Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sonam has rejected the claims that she is dating Shubman and she retweeted the image and wrote, “Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai."

Sonam’s response has now gone viral on social media. “Shubh Shubh boliye!!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Toh sara ka sara sach kahan hai?."