Sivaranjani actress Richa Gulati to make her debut in OTT with gritty series based on ritual sacrifices

A photo of Richa Gulati

After making a mark in Telugu films and Punjabi music videos, actress Richa Gulati is all set to explore the digital world. The actress has signed her first OTT series which is based on ritual sacrifices. Gulati started her career as a model. A few years after modelling. Richa got her first break as an actress by featuring in Punjabi music video Queen.

Richa's screen presence and persona attracted makers and viewers, and thus she starred in other music videos such as Lekh, Queen, and Jab Jhumke. All of these songs become popular and it further cemented her position as an artiste. Richa has collaborated with labels such as Zed Music and T-Series.

In a short span of her career, Richa made her way from North to South. In 2019, Gulati made her debut in Telugu cinema with Sivaranjani. The horror movie enthralled viewers and Richa's performance received critical praise. With Punjabi music videos, Richa garnered popularity after starring in a Telugu movie. Now, the actress will venture into the digital world, and she is excited about starring in a new show which is a dark crime thriller.

Sharing her views on the new chapter of her career, Richa added, "I feel blessed and fortunate that today there are no regional boundaries, and people are more welcoming about the cross-pollination of talents. Today, if a person is talented, he or she will have to strive to get that one big break, and then there is no looking back for the talent. I have never imagined that my journey will attain such benchmarks so soon. This journey has made me more focused, thankful, and stronger to strive harder and keep pushing the limits."