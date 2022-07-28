Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets his son's face tattooed on his arm, video goes viral

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to his son as he gets the late singer's face tattooed on his arm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets his son's face tattooed on his arm, video goes viral
Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Sidhu Moose Wala's death was shocking for not just his family but the entire Indian entertainment industry as the late singer was only 28 years of his age when he was gunned down on May 29. His father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to his son and the late singer on Thursday, July 28, as he got his son's face tattooed on his arm. 

The video has been shared by Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page which the family has decided to keep active to share updates about the singer's family to his fans and followers. In the first Instagram Story, a person can be seen drawing Sidhu's face on his father's arm in the video while in the next Instagram Story, the clear tattoo is visible in the photo.

Along with his son's face, Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe 'Sarwan Putt' on his arm in the Punjabi language. Meaning obedient and caring son, it shows Sidhu's parents' heartfelt gesture to remember the legendary Punjabi singer even after his shocking demise. The video has also been shared by the Instant Bollywood page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Moose

On the occasion of Sidhu's birth anniversary on Saturday, June 11, when the singer would have turned 29, the late singer's family shared an emotional video on his Instagram account. The video consisted of Sidhu's childhood through vintage photos and also showed us a glimpse of the grown-up singer's heart-touching moments with his mother.

READ | Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, KK at his show in Vancouver

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. On June 23, his first single after his death titled SYL was released. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have paid tributes to the legendary singer in their concerts after Sidhu's demise.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.