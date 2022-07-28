Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets his son's face tattooed on his arm, video goes viral

Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Sidhu Moose Wala's death was shocking for not just his family but the entire Indian entertainment industry as the late singer was only 28 years of his age when he was gunned down on May 29. His father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to his son and the late singer on Thursday, July 28, as he got his son's face tattooed on his arm.

The video has been shared by Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page which the family has decided to keep active to share updates about the singer's family to his fans and followers. In the first Instagram Story, a person can be seen drawing Sidhu's face on his father's arm in the video while in the next Instagram Story, the clear tattoo is visible in the photo.

Along with his son's face, Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe 'Sarwan Putt' on his arm in the Punjabi language. Meaning obedient and caring son, it shows Sidhu's parents' heartfelt gesture to remember the legendary Punjabi singer even after his shocking demise. The video has also been shared by the Instant Bollywood page.





On the occasion of Sidhu's birth anniversary on Saturday, June 11, when the singer would have turned 29, the late singer's family shared an emotional video on his Instagram account. The video consisted of Sidhu's childhood through vintage photos and also showed us a glimpse of the grown-up singer's heart-touching moments with his mother.



For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. On June 23, his first single after his death titled SYL was released. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have paid tributes to the legendary singer in their concerts after Sidhu's demise.