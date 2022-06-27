Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, KK at his show in Vancouver, video goes viral

Kapil Sharma-Sidhu Moose Wala/File photos

Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada with his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar for his international tour. As the popular comedian hosted its first show in Vancouver on June 25, Saturday, he paid tribute to the late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK.

In a video going viral across the internet, KK is seen singing Sidhu's hit track 295 at his show as 'Tribute To Legends' is displayed on the background screen which shows photos of the four famous personalities who died this year - Moose Wala, KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu, and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

The official handle of The Kapil Sharma Show uploaded the video on its Instagram handle with the caption 'Legends live Forever'. As soon as the clip was uploaded, it started trending and soon went viral as the late singer's fans praising the comedian for his emotional tribute in the comments section.

Recently, even the popular Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh had paid tribute to the three Punjabi legends - Sidhu, Sandeep, and Deep at his concert in Vancouver. 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was written on the background screen of his show in which he crooned popular tracks of Moose Wala.



For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK left for the heavenly abode as he suffered a cardiac arrest on May 31 after his concert in Kolkata.

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.