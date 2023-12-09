Headlines

Shantanu Bhamare proves his potential as a stellar actor with diverse projects in the pipeline

In the ever-evolving world of Indian entertainment, versatility often acts as the key to success.  More than good looks and aesthetic appeal, talent often has a last laugh for any artist to become a successful actor. One such actor making notable moves in the industry is Shantanu Bhamare. Hailing from Pune, the 27-year-old actor and producer has captured the industry's attention with his creative 

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

prowess and acting talent.

Known for his creative persona and acting talent, Shantanu has left a significant mark on the silver screen with projects like Enemmy 2013, 'Mantra' 2017, 'Dosti Ke Side Effects' 2019, 'Jhalki' 2019 and 'Collar Bomb' 2021. Recently, he was in the news for his upcoming film 'Fire of Love: RED' where he played the compelling character of a jailer. Interestingly, Bhamare has also showcased his commitment as a co-producer of the film starring Krushna Abhishek, Payal Ghosh and Kamlesh Sawant.

Venturing beyond traditional cinema, Shantanu is now in discussions for a thrilling murder mystery drama in the digital space in Hindi Feature Film Fire Of Love RED. As per the grapevine, Shantanu Bhamare is all set to feature in a  comedy & suspense web series on an OTT giant. The actor, however, remains tight-lipped about the details, stating, "While I await the release of 'Fire of Love: RED,' I have played various character roles in the world of web series. Shooting is already done and we are waiting for post-production work to be completed and release."

As fans eagerly anticipate official announcements about his upcoming projects, Shantanu Bhamare emerges not just as an actor but as a cinematic chameleon, effortlessly adapting to diverse roles and mediums. His journey promises a blend of suspense and excitement, with the actor poised to captivate audiences in films, web series, and music singles.

