'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Title Song: Mahesh Babu pays amazing tribute to Indian Army on Independence Day 2019

On the occasion of Telugu superstar's birthday Mahesh Babu, the teaser of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru was unveiled. In the first look, we got to see Mahesh sporting a handsome look in an army uniform. He will be seen playing the role of Major Ajay Krishna and the film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Apart from Mahesh, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.

Today, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru released the title song of the film which is also a tribute to the Indian Army. In the music video, glimpses of our military men are shown who fought for the protection of our nation and sacrificed their lives too. The video also has archives of soldiers who fought during Indo-Pakistan War 1971, Siachen Conflict 1984, Kargil War 1999 and Surgical Strike 2016. Sarileru Neekevvaru title song ends with Mahesh Babu walking out in style in the army uniform and he has got into the skin of his character perfectly.

Check out the song below:

The song is crooned by Deepak Blue.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been extensively shot in Kashmir and talking about the same, Mahesh stated to Hindustan Times, "I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again!"

Sarileru Neekevvaru is releasing on Sankranti 2020.