Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa' lands in legal trouble, details inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (previously Samantha Akkineni) has been in the news of late for various reasons, including her divorce from South star Naga Chaitanya, her views on online hate that followed after her separation announcement, and her professional life, especially her first-ever recently released item song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

And while Samantha has been burning up the screens with her sizzling performance in the peppy dance number, seems like days ahead of its release, Samantha has herself and the makers in trouble, courtesy of the song Oo Antava's lyrics and visuals.

As per several media reports, a case has been filed against Samantha's item song number 'Oo Antava' by a men's association. Reportedly, the case has been filed against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.

The makers unveiled the bold lyrical video with Samantha's sizzling hot performance days ago. The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women. And it is precisely for this reason, the men's association has filed a case against the song.

As per reports, the men' association has demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court. A verdict in the case is awaited.

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set for release on December 17 in multiple languages across the country.