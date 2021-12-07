Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes SHOCKING statement after divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Almost two months after her divorce announcement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally opened up about her separation from South star Naga Chaitanya and how she's been coping with her life since the decision.

Recently, during the actor's roundtable at Film Companion, Samantha said that she remembers 'crumbing' and being 'sad', but the situation has taught her to not have any expectations. She added that she's open to whatever future is in store for her and that she knows she'll just give it her best.

Now, during an interview with Filmfare, Samantha gave a shocking statement and said that after her separation, she thought she would crumble and die. However, she emerged stronger than she thought she was.

Speaking to the magazine about her separation, Samantha said, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life'. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga announced their divorce on October 2. In a joint statement, the couple apprised their fans and media about their decision and requested for privacy. They also mentioned how they both respect each other and would stay united by the special bond of friendship. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," read a part of their statement.