Salaar: KGF star Yash to reunite with director Prashanth Neel for a cameo in Prabhas starrer film?

The successful KGF pairing of Kannada superstar Yash and its director Prashanth Neel might reunite again as the former might be seen making a crucial cameo in the filmmaker's next film Salaar headlined by the Baahubali star Prabhas. As per the latest reports, Yash and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space together in the big-budget actioner.

Salaar is being bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production company that produced the KGF franchise and thus, it is highly likely that these rumours are true and an official announcement may follow soon.

Recently, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran at the promotional event of his upcoming actioner Kaduva in Hyderabad said that he was offered Salaar two years back and he loved the script. He is trying to work out his dates with the director as he really wants to work with Prabhas.

If the three stars come together for Salaar, it will truly be a pan-India epic as three superstars from three different industries will come together for the massive project - Prithviraj representing the Mollywood, Prabhas being the Tollywood superstar, and Yash from the Sandalwood.



Earlier, there had been several reports claiming that Prabhas will be seen in a double role in Salaar. As per the news reports, the Radhe Shyam actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods. Apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role.

After the stupendous success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash hasn't announced his next project. Whereas Prabhas has multiple films in his kitty. From Adipurush based on the mythological tale of Ramayana in which his role is based on Lord Rama to the science-fiction drama Project K which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and obviously Salaar, the Saaho star has exciting films slated to release next year.