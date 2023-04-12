Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo teaser: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan wield guns and knives in thrilling twist to saas-bahu drama

Dimple Kapadia-Radhika Madan/Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser Youtube screengrabs

The OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar released the first teaser of its upcoming show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Wednesday, April 12. Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar make up the lead cast of this thrilling drama, created and directed by Homi Adajania known for helming quirky films such as Being Cyrus and Finding Fanny.

The trailer starts with a normal happy family setting with the background title music of Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi until things turn darker and messier as the four ladies are seen with weapons such as guns and knives and killing men left, right, and center.

The official synopsis of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo reads, "The series revolves around four inimitable women, the matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur - a forgotten village in the north-west. Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. But everything here isn’t what it seems. Turns out, this cottage business is just a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia."

Talking about her character of Savitri in the show, Dimple Kapadia said in a statement, "When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality. Trust is the only currency she deals in. Savitri is the most badass saas you’ve ever seen. She has many enigmatic faces. Brutal and vulnerable, she is a master in manipulation, playing a very high-stakes game that seesaws between life and death.

Radhika Madan stated, "With Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, we see a progressive shift in the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship. My character of Savitri’s daughter is one that you wouldn’t want on your bad side, but surely want on your side." Homi Adajania added, "With Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, I wanted to create a chaotic world dominated by indomitable women and break the stereotypes, speaking of which, the biggest one that we have broken is the Saas-Bahu cliché."

The show also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, and Monica Dogra amongst others. All the episodes will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.



READ | Tooth Pari trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala star in 'impossible love story' between dentist and vampire