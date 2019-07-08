'Saaho' song Psycho Saiyaan: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry is to watch out for

The much-awaited song from Saaho 'Psycho Saiyaan' is out! The track is a party number in which Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sexy side leaving Prabhas mesmerised. The song starts with Prabhas entering a lounge and seeing Shraddha dancing her heart away. Then they both shake a leg together. It's a delight to see Prabhas in a casual avatar after a long-time wearing a black T-Shirt and jeans with a jacket. Whereas, Shraddha looks hot in a sequined emerald green cutout dress.

Prabhas unveiled the song on his Instagram page stating, "Hey darlings... Here comes the first song from our film, The Psycho Saiyaan.. Hope you all enjoy it.. â€¬@shraddhakapoor @neilnitinmukesh @sujeethsign @tanishk_bagchi @dhvanibhanushali22 @sachettandonofficial @anirudhofficial #YazinNazir #BhushanKumar @uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official"

Check out the video below:

Psycho Saiyaan is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Sreejo. The song from Saaho has been released in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Talking about Saaho, it's directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi - Pramod. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the action-packed film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinu Anand among others.

This is Shraddha's first film down South and interesting Prabhas has given his own voice for the Hindi version of Saaho. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.