'Saaho': Prabhas teases romantic poster with Shraddha Kapoor, gives new release date

A few days back, it was reported that Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho might not be released on August 15, 2019, due to some delay in VFX output. The makers then released a statement confirming the news by tweeting, "No compromise on the content and quality! The action begins in cinemas from 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019." Well, fans have to wait for more 15 days to see Prabhas on the big screen after a long time.

Today, the Baahubali star took to his Instagram page and shared a new poster with the updated release date. In the poster, Prabhas and Shraddha are seen lost in each other's eyes and the sight is too romantic for words. Prabhas posted the photo with a caption stating, "Darlings, we are coming to get you on 30th August, 2019 ! Be ready! #SaahoOnAugust30 @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie"

Check it out below:

Talking about the statement released, it read as "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

While earlier a source had also said, "The team is yet to lock the final edit. The visual effects to enhance the action scenes is complicated and taking longer than expected. The producers are now contemplating pushing the release to August 30 or September 6 if they don’t make the deadline. The final call will be taken only once they get a confirmed date of completion from the VFX company."

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and will hit the screens on August 30, 2019.