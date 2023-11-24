Headlines

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

The latest releases showcase Mavani's commitment to delivering diverse and soul-stirring music that resonates with audiences across genres.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

In a recent statement, producer Ritesh Mavani tantalizingly teases his upcoming musical ventures, sending waves of anticipation through the industry. The latest releases showcase Mavani's commitment to delivering diverse and soul-stirring music that resonates with audiences across genres.

One of Mavani's recent triumphs is "Ghor Andhari Re Rataldi Maa," presented by VSM PRODUCTION INDIA. Directed by Milan Joshi and produced by Ritesh Mavani, the project features a stellar cast including Bhavin Bhanushali, Akash Pandya, Twinkal Patel, and Vidhi Patel. Singers Jahnvi Shrimankar and Gaurav Dhola bring the composition by Gaurav Dhola to life, with lyrics penned by Ram Pansuriya. This musical masterpiece is a testament to Mavani's ability to curate a blend of talent that results in a captivating visual and auditory experience.

Another jewel in Mavani's crown is "Ramie Gol Gol," a soulful creation with music by Rahul Munjariya and vocals by the talented Bhumik Shah. The lyrical poetry by Nandan Purohit adds depth to the composition, further establishing Mavani's prowess in delivering emotionally resonant music under the banner of VSM Production.

As fans revel in the success of these recent releases, Ritesh Mavani drops hints about the musical extravaganzas awaiting them shortly. The much-anticipated "Talii Talli," a party anthem slated for a December release, will be elevated by the dynamic voice of Bollywood star Dev Negi. Known for his versatility, Dev Negi's collaboration with Mavani promises to be a chart-topping sensation that will keep the party vibes alive.

Furthermore, Mavani is gearing up to tug at heartstrings with a soulful love song by Shahid Mallya, scheduled for release in January 2024. This upcoming melodic journey reinforces Mavani's commitment to delivering a diverse range of musical experiences that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

As Ritesh Mavani continues to weave musical magic, the industry and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the auditory delights that await in the coming months. With a star-studded lineup and a commitment to delivering quality music across genres, Mavani's imprint on the music scene is destined to grow even more profound in the days ahead.

