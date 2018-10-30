Ranvir Shorey and Aahana Kumra join Saqib Saleem on Zee5's 'Rangbaaz'

The excitement towards ZEE5's next Original, Rangbaaz is building day by day with newer additions to the star cast. After Saqib Saleem (who plays a dark but honest gangster), Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra and Ranvir Shorey have joined the cast.

Aahana will be essaying the part of Babita, the street smart and sassy love interest of Saqib Saleem. Speaking about her role, the actress said, "Besides being the lead character's love interest, Babita also has a lot of layers. She is love struck yet fiercely loyal, brave, street smart and knows to stand up for herself despite societal pressures. Saqib is a thorough professional and it was great fun working with him and the entire team. Cannot wait for ZEE5 subscribers to watch the show!"

Meanwhile, Ranvir, who plays the role of Siddharth Pandey - a no nonsense, straight arrow cop, will be spearheading the task force featured in the show. Talking about joining the team, Ranvir Shorey shared, “I am extremely happy to work with ZEE5 on my digital debut! I am constantly trying to experiment with newer characters. The role is quite different from what I have done previously, and I am hoping the audience will like my new avatar.”

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, “We are quite excited about Rangbaaz, and the conviction of noted actors – Saqib and Ranvir Shorey, along with Aahana Kumra. In the next few months, our subscribers will see a unique range of shows from the ZEE5 stable – genres that they have not experienced on our platform before. This combined with our ever-improving user experience is bound to make ZEE5 the go-to destination for subscribers.”

Set against the rustic background of Gorakhpur, Rangbaaz is a story of a man that encounters the dark and dirty world of crime. The show will depict the grey layers of one of the most feared gangsters of the region from the '90s.

Written by RJ Siddharth, the shoot for Rangbaaz has already begun. Produced by JAR Pictures, the show will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.