Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: BCCI releases full schedule of matches; final to be played in…

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

LIC scheme: Deposit Rs 121 to get Rs 27 lakh, know details here

Meet Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer, who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt, got AIR..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases sixth list, fields ex-BJP leader Prahlad Gunjal from...

Meet village girl who studied at IIT, left Rs 22 lakh job to crack UPSC, became IAS officer with AIR 28, got engaged to…

Batters fastest to smash 200 sixes in IPL history

Top 7 fastest animals in the world (land, air, & water)

5 home remedies to naturally whiten your teeth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa director Sukumar had last collaborated on the 2018 film Rangasthalam. Before RC17, Ram Charan also has Game Changer and RC16 lined up and Sukumar's next Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on August 15 this year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Ram Charan and Sukumar/Mythri Movie Makers Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli-directed global blockbuster RRR, and director Sukumar, who last helmed Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, have collaborated together for the superstar's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled RC17 on account of Ram Charan's 17th film as the leading hero. The actor and the filmmaker had last worked together in the 2018 blockbuster film Rangasthalam.

The two productipn companies Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings made the official announcement on Monday, March 25, on the occasion of Holi. Coincidentally, it also marks RRR's second anniversary today since its release on March 25, 2022. "Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema ", the production houses wrote on their social media handles. Along with the announcement, a photo of Ram Charan and Sukumar hugging each other with pink Holi colour applied on their white clothes, was shared.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, as they reacted to the major announcement. One of them wrote, "Ram Charan X Sukumar = Biggest Blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading", while another added, "Deadly combo is back, Hope this magic works again like Rangasthalam."

Before #RC17, Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar's political action-thriller Game Changer. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is slated to release in cinemas this year. Also lined up is #RC16, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who wrote the additional screenplay for Rangasthalam. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Ram Charan's 16th film. On the other hand, Sukumar's next film is Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel slated to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.

READ | Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh's photos with 'wife and son' go viral, mystery woman in pics breaks silence: 'Koi mainu...'

Meet actor, who lived in chawl for 33 years, sold peanuts, became superstar, would have owned half of Andheri if...

Moscow terror attack: Russia detains 11 people, death toll rises to 115

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement