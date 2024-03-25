Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa director Sukumar had last collaborated on the 2018 film Rangasthalam. Before RC17, Ram Charan also has Game Changer and RC16 lined up and Sukumar's next Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on August 15 this year.

Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli-directed global blockbuster RRR, and director Sukumar, who last helmed Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, have collaborated together for the superstar's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled RC17 on account of Ram Charan's 17th film as the leading hero. The actor and the filmmaker had last worked together in the 2018 blockbuster film Rangasthalam.

The two productipn companies Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings made the official announcement on Monday, March 25, on the occasion of Holi. Coincidentally, it also marks RRR's second anniversary today since its release on March 25, 2022. "Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema ", the production houses wrote on their social media handles. Along with the announcement, a photo of Ram Charan and Sukumar hugging each other with pink Holi colour applied on their white clothes, was shared.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, as they reacted to the major announcement. One of them wrote, "Ram Charan X Sukumar = Biggest Blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading", while another added, "Deadly combo is back, Hope this magic works again like Rangasthalam."

Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/ISRZaumDng — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 25, 2024

Before #RC17, Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar's political action-thriller Game Changer. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is slated to release in cinemas this year. Also lined up is #RC16, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who wrote the additional screenplay for Rangasthalam. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Ram Charan's 16th film. On the other hand, Sukumar's next film is Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel slated to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.

