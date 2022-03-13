Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR shake a leg to 'RRR' celebration anthem 'Sholay'

S. S. Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR' is finally set to arrive in theatres on March 25 after multiple delays for the past two years. The makers have now started the promotions of the period-action drama in full swing as they released the promo of the 'RRR' celebration anthem titled 'Sholay' in Hindi on Saturday, March 12.

In the promo, the three stars are seen showing off their energetic dance moves to the M. M. Keeravani track. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the full music video of the song which will be released on Monday, March 14. After seeing Alia in a power-packed performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', netizens have loved her pretty avatar in the video as seen in the comments section, which is filled with red hearts and eyes filled with love emojis for the 'Highway' actress.



As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the song will be featured in the end credits of the film as he tweeted, "'RRR' NEW SONG: DURING END CREDITS... #SSRajamouli has shot a special song - #Sholay - which will play during the end credits... Features #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #AliaBhatt".

'RRR' is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in extended cameos in the film helmed by the 'Baahubali' director. Though the two Bollywood stars have been paid a whopping amount for their small roles.



READ | Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's whopping fee for cameos in 'RRR' will SHOCK you!

As per the media report, the 'Student of the Year' actress has been paid Rs 9 crores as the leading heroine in the film and the 'Singham' actor has been paid a huge fee of Rs 35 crores for his seven-day work as Rajamouli has described his character as the soul of 'RRR'.