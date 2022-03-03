'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas breaks silence on his Hindi diction being criticsed in 'Saaho'

Prabhas is all set to amaze his fans with epic love-drama 'Radhe Shyam,' and he has left no stone unturned. This will be his second Hindi film after 2019's 'Saaho.' Prabhas' last film had met with a mixed response, and his Hindi diction was criticised by critics and the audience. At a group interaction, the actor spoke about this issue with DNA and agreed to the chatter around his language fluency. Prabhas said that before starting his upcoming film, he worked harder on his speech, "I did a lot of work on my language. I can read and write in Hindi." Prabhas said that he prefers his dialogues in Hindi, "I ask for Hindi dialogues...I don't like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected."

The 'Rebel' star expressed his shortcoming and said, "The only problem is my Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch, and at home, we don't speak in that language. But we do watch a lot of Hindi films and listen to Hindi songs." Prabhas believes that he has improved his Hindi, "I think I have improved a little better for 'Radhe Shyam...' and by 'Adipurush,' I think I will be perfect. The actor even asserted, "Maybe I'll dub for 10 times, and then I'll show it to everyone to make sure that it should be right." Apart from Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, Prabhas is ready to take up other regional languages well. "I will do any film, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri cinema... why not? Who thought a Telugu film like 'Bahubali' would become so big? Now, all doors are open. Anyone can make the greatest film, from any part of the country. You can't term any industry as big or small"

READ 'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer Astro-thriller is about love, war and destiny- WATCH trailer

The 'Darling' of Telugu cinema entertained the nation with the all-time blockbuster 'Bahubali' series. Apart from 'Radhe Shyam,' Prabhas has a rich line-up of films like epic-mythological, 'Adipurush' with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. 'Salaar' with Shruti Haasan and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit.'