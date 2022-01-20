‘Pushpa: The Rise’: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan recreate Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ hook step - WATCH

‘Pushpa’ craze isn't going away anytime soon for Allu Arjun. The fire of ‘Pushpa’ is spreading, and Surya Kumar and Ishan Kishan of the Mumbai Indians recently imitated Allu Arjun's hook step.

Sharing the post, Mumbai Indians wrote, "Inn dono ki batting bhi asharfi, Srivalli...”

#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #Pushpa @surya_14kumar @ishankishan23"

The film has sparked a lot of controversy. Despite the pandemic and the third wave, the picture was a box office success. In a recent interview, Allu Arjun stated that the sequel to the film will be larger and better. Along with Hindi, the film was distributed in multiple languages and performed remarkably well in Hindi markets.

With earning more than Rs 300 crores at the box office, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz due to 'The Family Man 2' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song 'Oo Antava' in the action thriller. The film also marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady in 'Pushpa', will make her Bollywood debut in 2022 with two films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

The sequel titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to start production next month in February 2022. If you still haven't seen the film, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original Telugu version and as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.