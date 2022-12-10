Post Malone greets paps as he arrives in India ahead of concert, fans call him 'true gentlemen'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

In preparation for his Saturday gig, Post Malone has arrived in India. When he landed in Mumbai, paparazzi were waiting for him at Kalina airport, shouting and calling his name. Post Malone greeted the photographers while smiling.

The Sunflower hitmaker flashed peace signs while sporting what appeared to be a grey night outfit.

Fans commented on a paparazzo's Instagram post regarding the artist and his performance. One wrote, “He is more excited for indian food i think.” Another wrote, “'true gentlemen and rockstar.”

A third wrote, “Damn ! Wish he had show in Delhi as well’

On December 10, Post Malone will perform at the Zomato Feeding India concert in India. The Mahalaxmi Race Course will host it. The night will also feature performances by Ritv, Anuv Jain, Zaeden, and Ananya Birla.

In a blog post, Zomato said, “An annual event that will bring together promising impact makers, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities, and you—the citizens of India, who can make a big difference in supporting the fight against malnutrition. What’s better than to harness the unifying power of music to bring everyone together and spread awareness.”

In September, Post Malone expressed regret to his St. Louis audience for a stage mishap that cut short his performance the previous night at the Enterprise Center and required hospitalization. Malone slipped into a pit that had just been opened to lower an instrument into during a song on Saturday.

He said in a video message shared on Twitter on Sunday that the fall, "Got me pretty good," and that he had recently returned from the hospital, where he had been given painkillers.

He added, “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”