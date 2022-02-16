Pooja Hegde nails 'Arabic Kuthu' challenge, shows off killer dance moves on a yacht - watch

Superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde have set the dance floor on fire in the first single 'Arabic Kuthu' of their upcoming Tamil film 'Beast'. The makers of the much-awaited film unveiled the song on Valentine's Day on Monday. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics of the song are penned by SivaKarthikeyan.

The film, touted to be an action-thriller, is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to recreate the trending Halamithi Habibo dance step while relaxing and enjoying herself on a yacht amidst the blue sea during her recent vacay.

Seen in casual attire comprising a white crop top teamed with matching pants and an open-styled jacket, Pooja is seen thoroughly enjoying grooving to the track.

'Arabic Kuthu', the first single from director Nelson's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has garnered a whopping 20 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.

In fact, the song garnered, a phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs up sign within just seven minutes of being released.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the much-awaited film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "It's 20M views in real-time now!"

Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Monday evening, tweeted, "'Arabic Kuthu' here it is ? Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir."