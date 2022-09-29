Ponniyin Selvan box office advance booking: Mani Ratnam's film likely to have a bumper opening

File photo

Ponniyin Selvan 1, the multi-starrer director Mani Ratnam's film, is scheduled to open in theatres tomorrow. The film is set to have a massive opening tomorrow.

According to a report in Koimoi, the movie has nearly sold 6 lakh tickets at the box office thanks to advance sales.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and other A-list actors star in PS 1, making it undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Kollywood.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 27, and wrote that the Tamil cine-goers will watch the film without even reading reviews as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan is the Best selling Tamil Novel for decades. It's a 5-part series that is epic from first to last page. Dir #ManiRatnam has condensed 5 parts into 2 parts taking the best of the best portions. Tamils in TN and Overseas are not waiting for any reviews."

In addition, only days before its world premiere, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has been threatened by local fringe groups in Canada. As cinema owners in some cities of Canada prepare for the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, several have received threats against screenings.

KW Talkies, who is the overseas distributor of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Canada took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare. #PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark."

Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions. Slated to release on September 30, the A. R. Rahman musical will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.