Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ponniyin Selvan box office advance booking: Mani Ratnam's film likely to have a bumper opening

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other A-list actors starring in PS 1, make it undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Kollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan box office advance booking: Mani Ratnam's film likely to have a bumper opening
File photo

Ponniyin Selvan 1, the multi-starrer director Mani Ratnam's film, is scheduled to open in theatres tomorrow. The film is set to have a massive opening tomorrow.  

According to a report in Koimoi, the movie has nearly sold 6 lakh tickets at the box office thanks to advance sales. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and other A-list actors star in PS 1, making it undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Kollywood. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 27, and wrote that the Tamil cine-goers will watch the film without even reading reviews as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan is the Best selling Tamil Novel for decades. It's a 5-part series that is epic from first to last page. Dir #ManiRatnam has condensed 5 parts into 2 parts taking the best of the best portions. Tamils in TN and Overseas are not waiting for any reviews." 

In addition, only days before its world premiere, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has been threatened by local fringe groups in Canada. As cinema owners in some cities of Canada prepare for the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, several have received threats against screenings. 

READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1: Theatre owners in Canada receive threats ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer film's release

KW Talkies, who is the overseas distributor of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Canada took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare. #PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark." 

 Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions. Slated to release on September 30, the A. R. Rahman musical will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.