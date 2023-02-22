Search icon
Watch: 'Pathaan ki collection dekhi...' says Ranbir Kapoor after journalist says Bollywood is 'dicey' these days

Ranbir Kapoor points at Pathaan's massive box office collection after a journalist asks him about the recent financial lows of Bollywood films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo: Twitter/ screenshot

Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, where Kapoor is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The actor answered many questions during a recent promotional event. 

In one clip Ranbir Kapoor is asked about his opinion on the box office low that Bollywood films are currently witnessing and if he is confident about his film doing well financially. Ranbir Kapoor instantly points out the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

Replying to the journalist he says, "kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi ni thi tune? (Did you not see Pathaan's collection)". 

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais. Ranbir said that this film will be his last in the rom-com genre as he is getting old. The film is set for release on March 8, 2023.

