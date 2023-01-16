On Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, Farzi makers share glimpse at his trigger-happy 'supercop' hunting Shahid Kapoor

Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi/Prime Video Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi, fondly called Makkal Selvan (People's treasure) by his fans, turns 45 on Monday, January 16. The National Award-winning actor is set to make his debut in the streaming space with the upcoming crime thriller show Farzi, which also happens to be Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show.

The streaming giant Prime Video, where Farzi will start streaming from February 10, shared a glimpse of Vijay's 'supercop' character Michael to celebrate the actor's birthday. Michael is on the hunt for the con artist Sunny aka Artist, played by Shahid. Farzi is created by Raj & DK who had previously helmed Manoj Bajpayee's spy thriller series The Family Man for the same OTT platform.

The Farzi trailer, which was unveiled last week, opens with Shahid Kapoor, a middle-class 'artist' talking about how he wants to bring about a revolution to escape the clutches of poverty and plans to print his own fake currency notes in a bid to get rich. Enter Vijay Sethupathi, a trigger-happy cop who is tasked to bring this counterfeiter down. The trailer shows the cat-and-mouse game between the two.



READ | Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor is an 'artist' making fake currency notes, eccentric cop Vijay Sethupathi hunts him

The eight-episode crime thriller show is told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. Apart from Shahid and Sethupathi, the show also stars a talented ensemble consisting of Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora.

Meanwhile, after giving superlative performances in the South Indian film industries, Vijay Sethupathi is set to make his Bollywood debut this year. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas and plays the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's actioner Jawan.