Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor is an 'artist' making fake currency notes, eccentric cop Vijay Sethupathi hunts him. Watch

Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series Farzi was released on Friday. The show, which also sees Vijay Sethupathi venture into the streaming space for the first time, has been created and helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man-fame. Fans were all praises for the trailer, particularly the two bigwigs going at each other in the crime thriller.

The trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor, a middle-class 'artist' talking about how he wants to bring about a revolution to escape the clutches of poverty. He reveals to his friend that he wants to print his own fake currency notes in a bid to get rich. His fortunes turn even as his nanu Amol Palekar wonders if he is doing anything wrong. Enter Vijay Sethupathi, a trigger-happy cop who is tasked to bring this counterfeiter down. The trailer shows the cat-and-mouse game between the two.

Fans reacted positively to the trailer, calling it 'fire'. One fan commented, "Shahid Kapoor X Vijay Sethupathi = More than fire." Another comment read, "Another masterpiece on its way! Excited to watch out for this one." Many fans praised the casting of the two actors, as well as the support cast, including Kay Kay Menon, who plays a negative character.

Two days prior to the trailer release, Prime Video shared a ‘fake trailer’ of Farzi as part of the promotional campaign. The streamer shared a video on Instagram that appeared to be the trailer but was, in fact, a badly-made fake trailer. The trailer began with someone who appears to be Shahid waling out of an auto-rickshaw. There are shots of guns and ‘Shahid’ beating up goons with amateur-ish special effects. It is then revealed the actor is actually a body double and not the real Shahid.

Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The crime thriller will stream on Prime Video from February 10.