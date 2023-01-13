Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor is an 'artist' making fake currency notes, eccentric cop Vijay Sethupathi hunts him. Watch

Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays a counterfeiter who think of himself as an 'artist' as a driven cop played by Vijay Sethupathi hunts him down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor is an 'artist' making fake currency notes, eccentric cop Vijay Sethupathi hunts him. Watch
Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series Farzi was released on Friday. The show, which also sees Vijay Sethupathi venture into the streaming space for the first time, has been created and helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man-fame. Fans were all praises for the trailer, particularly the two bigwigs going at each other in the crime thriller.

The trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor, a middle-class 'artist' talking about how he wants to bring about a revolution to escape the clutches of poverty. He reveals to his friend that he wants to print his own fake currency notes in a bid to get rich. His fortunes turn even as his nanu Amol Palekar wonders if he is doing anything wrong. Enter Vijay Sethupathi, a trigger-happy cop who is tasked to bring this counterfeiter down. The trailer shows the cat-and-mouse game between the two.

Fans reacted positively to the trailer, calling it 'fire'. One fan commented, "Shahid Kapoor X Vijay Sethupathi = More than fire." Another comment read, "Another masterpiece on its way! Excited to watch out for this one." Many fans praised the casting of the two actors, as well as the support cast, including Kay Kay Menon, who plays a negative character.

 

Two days prior to the trailer release, Prime Video shared a ‘fake trailer’ of Farzi as part of the promotional campaign. The streamer shared a video on Instagram that appeared to be the trailer but was, in fact, a badly-made fake trailer. The trailer began with someone who appears to be Shahid waling out of an auto-rickshaw. There are shots of guns and ‘Shahid’ beating up goons with amateur-ish special effects. It is then revealed the actor is actually a body double and not the real Shahid.

Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The crime thriller will stream on Prime Video from February 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.