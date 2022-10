Credit: Vignesh/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and announces that he and Nayanthara have become parents. They are blessed with Twins.

Sharing the news, he wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our. Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."