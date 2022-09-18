Search icon
Nayanthara organises 'dreamy birthday party' for hubby Vignesh Shivan in Burj Khalifa's shadow

Vignesh Shivan had a 'dreamy birthday party' with wife Nayanthara and his family beneath Burj Khalif in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Credit: Vignesh/Instagram

On Sunday, popular director Vignesh Shivan celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. For the special ocassion, wife, actress Nayanthara, surprised him by organising a 'dreamy birthday party beneath the world-renowned Dubai landmark, Burj Khalifa.

Taking to social media to share pictures of their birthday celebration together, Vignesh Shivan wrote: "A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family! Awesome surprise by my wife, my thangam -- a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me !"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

She also posted a video clip of the birthday celebrations of her husband. The clip shows a close group of family members and friends clapping to the beats of a song being played even as the camera zooms in on three cakes, each of which has lighted candles on it.

While one cake reads: "Happy birthday Magane (Happy birthday son!)", the second one reads, "Happy birthday Wikki sir" and the third, which is the biggest of the lot, reads, "Happy birthday Ulagam (Happy birthday my world)." (With inputs from IANS)

 

 

