Video: Naga Chaitanya teases wife Samantha Akkineni for inviting him last on her talk show 'Sam Jam'

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya, tied the knot in a fairytale-like wedding in Goa in October 2017. They got married in dual ceremonies.

South star Samantha Akkineni, who is all set to make her OTT debut with 'The Family Man' season 2, turned talk show host with 'Sam Jam' that premiered on November 13 in 2020.

And while several celebrity guests including Vijay Deverekonda, Rana Daggubati among others graced the show with their presence, for the season's final episode, Samantha had a very special guest. The actress invited her husband Naga Chaitanya as the guest in the finale episode of the first season that will stream on OTT platform Aha on Friday.

However, the makers gave audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode via a fun-filled promo video.

In a snippet shared online, Samantha welcomed her husband Naga on the show, but he teased the host her for calling him to her talk show last.

Naga, who could be seen at his candid best, teased Samantha and replied to one of her questions in Telugu, "Would you take any advice from me? Because whatever advice I give you at home, you never take it."

Next, Samantha asks him if he has ever flirted with multiple girls at the same time. While Naga is seen blushing and his answer isn't revealed in the promo clip, one can see the live audience hooting loudly. Soon after, Samantha asks Naga to give her points on her cooking. He then hilariously trolls her by asking if he heard the question correctly.

Seems like it's going to be a fun finale to the first season of Sam Jam.

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya, tied the knot in a fairytale-like wedding in Goa in October 2017. They got married in dual ceremonies - one according to Hindu rituals and the other was a white wedding.