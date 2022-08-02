Naga Chaitanya talks about split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, says 'frustrating that my personal life...'

Credit: File photo

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shocked everyone when they announced their separation, millions of hearts were broken as they were one of the most celebrated couples. In a recent interview, Naga opened up about his divorce and revealed why he chose to stay silent.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, last year. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, ''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''

After his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has moved on in life. The actor said that it is frustrating to see his personal life making bigger headlines. While speaking to the Times of India, the actor said, “Unfortunately, it’s a part of this job where your personal space also becomes a narrative. That’s the baggage that this job carries. It’s my responsibility to be affected by it or not. Every celebrity needs to take that call, actually. It does become frustrating that my personal life makes for a bigger headline than my professional achievements. But I guess, I just need to keep working harder on my profession. The personal life bits will come and go.”

On his separation from Samantha, he said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”