'My heart breaks into pieces': Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina pens emotional note on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Rahul Mahajan's wife Nataliya Ilina penned down an emotional note for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. Nataliya shared her thoughts on her Instagram and posted a picture with a prolonged caption. In the post, Ilina said, "My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian…My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like a family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces."

Check out the post

She further added that it is hard to remain quiet and she is overwhelmed with the situation. "It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine. I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity." Nataliya concluded the post by saying, "I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar.

Nataliya is Rahul's 3rd wife and they got married in 2018. Two years later, Rahul revealed that her wife has converted to Hinduism after the marriage. Before Nataliya, Rahul was married to Dimpy Ganguly and Shweta Singh. Both of his ex-wives accused him of domestic violence.

READ Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine launches crowdfunding to help army fight Russia

Talking about the ongoing crisis, while the world looks at the devastating images coming from Ukraine - people fleeing cities, the bombing and shelling as Russian troops enter capital city Kyiv and officially take over the Melitopol city, Ukraine looks towards the world to ask for help in the name of crowdfunding for its army. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also come forward and urged the world leaders to announce severe economic sanctions against Russia. Ukraine put out a request for crowdfunding through Twitter on its official account of Ukraine and asked people to donate money to support the Ukrainian Army.