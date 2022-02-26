Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine launches crowdfunding to help army fight Russia

While the world looks at the devastating images coming from Ukraine - people fleeing cities, the bombing and shelling as Russian troops enter capital city Kyiv and officially take over the Melitopol city, Ukraine looks towards the world to ask for help in the name of crowdfunding for its army.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also come forward and urged the world leaders to announce severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine put out a request for crowdfunding through Twitter on its official account of Ukraine and asked people to donate money to support the Ukrainian Army.

Take a look at the tweet:

Dear friend, your actions matter. Your voice can be decisive to strengthen Western resolve and protect the security of Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world. Act NOW! See thread with a few simple steps to support Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5MJx9hzJzs — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 25, 2022



As of now, the Russian troops have entered Ukraine and are trying their best to occupy the capital, Kyiv from three sides with approximately 150,000 troops.

The attack began at dawn on Thursday with Russia taking down the air defence base of Ukraine within hours since the attack began.

On the other hand, Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Ukraine army will not back down and fight the Russian invasion.