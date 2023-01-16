Search icon
Mera Bharat Mahan, says SS Rajamouli after RRR bags two awards at 28th Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli could be seen giving his winning speech at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles after RRR bagged two more awardS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Credit: RRR/Twitter

On Monday, RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus film RRR after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, made Indians proud when he said 'Mer Bharat Mahaan' at the international stage after his film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

Team RRR took to Twitter and shared a video in which Rajamouli could be seen giving his winning speech at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles. Sharing the video the team wrote, "RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards Here''s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN #RRRMovie."

 

While accepting the honour, Rajamouli said in the video, "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself."The `Baahubali` director also talked about his wife and his daughters at the award ceremony.

"My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don`t do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up," he said.Before signing out, the director said, "Finally to my motherland, India, Bharat, Mera Bharat Mahan. Jai Hind. Thank you."

RRR bagged the Critics` choice award in the Best Foreign Film and the Best Song category. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (With inputs from ANI)

