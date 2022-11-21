Manushi Chhillar dating businessman Nikhil Kamath: Report

Manushi Chhillar is dating businessman Nikhil Kamath | Photo: PTI/Twitter

Manushi Chillar, the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, Indian actress and model is allegedly dating 35 years old businessman Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder. As per reports of Hindustan times, the two often go on trips together, the recent one being to Rishikesh.

A source close to the two told HT that Chillar, 25 and Kamath have moved in together recently. The two want to keep it low-key as the actress is focused on building a career in films and this can take away the attention. Reports suggest that the two have been in a relationship since 2021 and are going steady and strong.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath is the Co-Founder of Zerodha. He married Amanda Puravankara on April 18, 2019. The two got separated within a year and they have been divorced since 2021. On the other hand, Manushi was earlier rumoured to be dating fellow model Rohit Khandelwal.

Chillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj under Yash Raj Films opposite Akshay Kumar. Manushi played the role of Sanyogita, the princess of Kannauj. Manushi Chillar was the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World.