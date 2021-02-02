Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer 'The Priest' gets a release date

Mammootty's upcoming film The Priest finally gets a release date. At the start of 2021, the megastar of Malayalam film industry had promised fans that the much-anticipated film will be hitting the screens this year itself. Exactly a month later, Mammootty treated fans with the new poster featuring all the cast along with the release date. The Priest is slated to release on the big screen from March 4, 2021.

The new poster features Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyappan. The megastar is seen wearing a blue shirt and a leather fedora hat with a pair of spectacles. While Manju is seen in a blue saree.

Mammootty tweeted the poster stating, "#ThePriest #ThePriestOnMarch4."

Check out the announcement below:

The film is written and directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. The Priest is produced by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan and VN Babu.

Interestingly, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju will be sharing the screen space in a film. Fans can't wait to see the much-awaited collaboration.

Mammootty also has One directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and also stars Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan in pivotal roles. In the film, the megastar plays the role of Chief Minister of Kerala. The film was set to be a 2020 release, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

Mammootty was last seen in Shylock which is helmed by directed by Ajai Vasudev. The film was a January 2020 release.