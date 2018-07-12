Mallika Sherawat pens down a heartfelt note after Supreme Court sends Nirbhaya killers to gallows

Mallika Sherawat is the brand ambassador of an International NGO called Free-A-Girl

Mallika Sherawat, former Bollywood actress and ambassador of an International NGO called Free-A-Girl, recently took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note on Supreme Court's historic verdict in Nirbhaya gang-rape case. In the letter, Mallika also talks about her own personal experiences that made her run away from home.

Give it a read -

Yesterday a brave soul we call Nirbhaya was finally delivered justice. Six years after she was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in the capital city of India, we finally laid her memory to rest. She had worked hard to free herself from the shackles of roles that society often slots for its women. Her parents supported her every step of the way. But those who violated her questioned her morals, questioned her right to be out at night. Some even post her trauma dared to say she deserves it. Complete closure for her family might have to wait till those barbarians are hanged. But, Nirbhaya's soul is free today.

A few days ago, I came across another heart wrenching story. 26 girls on board a train were rescued from being sold in the thriving flesh trade industry. Some good Samaritan noticed they were scared and huddled together. He informed the police and these 26 girls were saved from being trafficked. Today they are hopefully free and on their way back to the warmth of their homes.

For me it was running away from my home that gave me courage. Stifled in a patriarchal family, I neither had freedom nor choice. I faced innumerable hardships because I dared to question and challenge the status quo. When I got a chance, I ran as fast as my legs could carry me. And, I survived.

Today I stand on my own two feet and I decide how I live my life. It's not easy. I have been called enough names and treated in myriad ways. But as I travel across India and the world, I realise it's not easy for too many of us. Buried under societal pressure, scared of the consequences, subjugated and constantly violated are millions of women and girls who want to be free.

I want to help end their subjugation. I want to help make them free. Every young girl, every woman has dreams. Every woman who is empowered can empower another. We can, each one of us, free one another. I want to free every girl from fear. Let there be no one who fears becoming another victim. Let us fight to create a society where women live with pride and not with worry. Let us battle the odds to build a world where girls and women live unshackled.

Free A Girl. Free Every Girl.