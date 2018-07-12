Mallika Sherawat pens down a heartfelt note after Supreme Court sends Nirbhaya killers to gallows

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

BTS's Jungkook Gets Attacked By Sasaeng Fan At Airport, Saved By Bodyguards

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat pens down a heartfelt note after Supreme Court sends Nirbhaya killers to gallows

Mallika Sherawat is the brand ambassador of an International NGO called Free-A-Girl

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 12:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mallika Sherawat, former Bollywood actress and ambassador of an International NGO called Free-A-Girl, recently took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note on Supreme Court's historic verdict in Nirbhaya gang-rape case. In the letter, Mallika also talks about her own personal experiences that made her run away from home. 

Give it a read - 

Yesterday a brave soul we call Nirbhaya was finally delivered justice. Six years after she was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in the capital city of India, we finally laid her memory to rest. She had worked hard to free herself from the shackles of roles that society often slots for its women. Her parents supported her every step of the way. But those who violated her questioned her morals, questioned her right to be out at night. Some even post her trauma dared to say she deserves it. Complete closure for her family might have to wait till those barbarians are hanged. But, Nirbhaya's soul is free today. 

A few days ago, I came across another heart wrenching story. 26 girls on board a train were rescued from being sold in the thriving flesh trade industry. Some good Samaritan noticed they were scared and huddled together. He informed the police and these 26 girls were saved from being trafficked. Today they are hopefully free and on their way back to the warmth of their homes.

For me it was running away from my home that gave me courage. Stifled in a patriarchal family, I neither had freedom nor choice. I faced innumerable hardships because I dared to question and challenge the status quo. When I got a chance, I ran as fast as my legs could carry me. And, I survived.

Today I stand on my own two feet and I decide how I live my life. It's not easy. I have been called enough names and treated in myriad ways. But as I travel across India and the world, I realise it's not easy for too many of us. Buried under societal pressure, scared of the consequences, subjugated and constantly violated are millions of women and girls who want to be free. 

I want to help end their subjugation. I want to help make them free. Every young girl, every woman has dreams. Every woman who is empowered can empower another. We can, each one of us, free one another. I want to free every girl from fear. Let there be no one who fears becoming another victim. Let us fight to create a society where women live with pride and not with worry. Let us battle the odds to build a world where girls and women live unshackled. 

Free A Girl. Free Every Girl.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE