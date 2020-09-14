Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal collapses on set, dies at 44

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal had worked as a dubbing artiste in many popular Malayalam films including Abrid Shine’s The Kung Fu Master.

Actor and dubbing artist Prabeesh Chakkalakkal died on the sets of a film in Kerala’s Kochi. The 44-year-old was reportedly shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin College when he suddenly collapsed on the sets and died.

Reports in Malayalam portal Samakalika Malayalam said that the actor’s colleagues tried to take him to a hospital but could not arrange for a vehicle in time as no one the road was ready to help them. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prabeesh was reportedly shooting for a film which was about waste management in Kerala. It showed waste being disposed of at the Kundannoor Bund Road in Kochi. Prabeesh played a foreigner who reacts to the sight of the garbage in an otherwise beautiful region. As revealed by his colleagues, the actor finished his work on the set, clicked a group photo, and fell on the floor.

Prabeesh was known for his work in many telefilms. He had worked as a dubbing artiste in many popular Malayalam films including Abrid Shine’s The Kung Fu Master, which was his last film. Meanwhile, he also held employment with JSW Cements Limited. Prabeesh was also a Christian Service Society state committee member. He is survived by his father Joseph, his wife Jansy, and a daughter named Taniya. He was buried at the Maradu Moothedam church today.