Makers of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan to donate sum from each ticket sold towards construction of Ram Mandir

HanuMan makers announce that a sum from every ticket sold will be donated towards the construction of Ram Mandir.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

HanuMan makers to donate sum from each ticket sold towards the construction of Ram Mandir
Teja Sajja is all set to entertain the audience this Sankranthi with his upcoming movie HanuMan. Recently, the makers held a pre-release event for the movie which was also attended by Chiranjeevi. During the event, Chiranjeevi revealed a noble decision taken by the Hanu-Man team to donate to the construction of Ram Mandir. 

During the pre-release event of HanuMan, Chiranjeevi revealed that he has been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also announced a decision taken by the makers of the movie to donate for the construction of Ram Mandir. The superstar said, "The construction of #RamMandir is a milestone in history. I was invited to the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir On the 22nd of this month. I will be attending it along with my family. Hanu-Man team makes a key announcement, on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They decided to donate Rs. 5 from each ticket of their movie sold for the construction of Ram Mandir. I’m announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of Hanu-Man for such a noble decision." 

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan makers have decided to donate Rs 5 from each ticket of the movie sold to contribute to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This decision was much appreciated by the fans. One of the comments read, "That's fantastic." Another wrote, "Great work Hanu-Man team." Another user wrote, "That's great." 

Talking about the film, the director Prasanth Varma said, "Hanuman" isn't your usual movie; it's a passion project that came to life with amazing support from my team. Starting with a simple idea, the story of Hanuman unfolded, taking our cinematic dreams to new heights. Hanuman’ isn't just a character; it is the beginning of an epic cinematic universe that brings something uniquely Indian and magical to the audience. This journey has been an exciting adventure for all of us, and we're incredibly proud of what we've created."

HanuMan is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. It is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024

