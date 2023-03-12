Madhuri gets exceptional response on Disneyplus Hotstar, Shahid khan sets stage for new web series Sarpanch Sahab

Shahid Khan with his film Madhuri

Shahid Khan's Madhuri: A Tale of Bravery and Hope in the Face of Adversity has been making waves since its release on Disneyplus Hotstar. The film, which explores the struggles and triumphs of a group of underprivileged individuals, has received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the lives of the marginalized.

At the heart of the film is Madhuri, a young girl who is forced to take on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings when her family falls in hard times. Directed and written by Shahid Khan, the film follows Madhuri's journey as she works as a street vendor to ensure her siblings have a better life, to chase this goal she worked so hard and finally got it

The film is set against the backdrop of a harsh and unforgiving world where poverty and inequality are rife. Despite the challenges they face, Madhuri and her family never lose hope, buoyed by the support of their close-knit community.

Through its powerful storytelling and nuanced character development, Madhuri highlights the importance of resilience, courage, and community in the face of adversity. It also raises important questions about the structures of power and privilege that perpetuate poverty and inequality and the urgent need for social change and reform.

The film has been a revolutionary success and trended as top 10 show on Disneyplus Hotstar. The director, Shahid Khan, has been praised for his phenomenal portrayal of the film and has announced his next project, Sarpanch Sahab which goes on the floor on 20th March.

Through this movie Madhuri, Shahid Khan has established himself as a director to watch, with a unique voice and perspective on issues of poverty, inequality, and social justice. The makers of Madhuri - especially Shahid khan deserve special mention. The film may inspire audiences around the world to think critically about the issues of poverty, inequality, and social justice, and to take action to build a more just and equitable world.