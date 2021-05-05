Lucky Ali trends after rumours of his death goes VIRAL, Nafisa Ali gives latest UPDATE on singer

Out of nowhere, rumours started floating on Twitter that singer Lucky Ali has passed away. The death hoax shocked everyone and people prayed it to be fake news. Yes, and it indeed turned out to be a rumour which relieved people. However, this also made them angry as someone didn't care and circulated fake news. Nafisa Ali Sodhi who has been sharing photos and videos of Lucky Ali from Goa confirmed the news that he is very much alive.

The veteran actor took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No COVID-19. In good health."

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. Also read Nafisa Ali reveals how she got Lucky Ali to perform an impromptu jig of 'O Sanam' in Goa May 4, 2021

The Major Saab actor told ETimes, "I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine."

Earlier Nafisa had made a video of Lucky viral during an impromptu jig in Goa. Talking about the same, she had told Times Now, "My friend Bablu told me about this lovely place and said all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them. Lucky said, Ya, of course, I encourage musicians so I want to be there... So we went there and they sang and it was a beautiful evening..."