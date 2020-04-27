Kylie Jenner's self quarantining in $36 million mansion include experiment with new makeup, being 'lover girl' & more

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest youngsters around the world thanks to being a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians show and the entrepreneurship of her cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. Thus, she is a proud owner of a $36 million mansion in California. Lately, on her Instagram page, the entrepreneur is seen sharing the photos of her mansion as she is selfly quarantining with daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie took to her photo-sharing app and posted a photo in which she is seen posing on a huge sofa. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white body-hugging dress and hair styled in sleek blonde. She captioned the photo stating, "lover girl". She also posted a similar photo and wrote, "quarantine bar".

In another post, Kylie shared a mirror selfie flaunting her curves wearing a white crop top and pyjamas. She rounded it up with perfect makeup. Kylie wrote, "experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu?"

Check out her posts below:

Meanwhile, as per PTI, Kylie donated USD 1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak. Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner, 64, also teamed up with beauty conglomerate Coty, which owns a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to produce hand sanitiser for emergency and healthcare workers battling the virus at hospitals. Khloe's other sister, Kim Kardashian West also donated USD 1 million, via her shapewear brand SKIMS, to families affected by the deadly virus.