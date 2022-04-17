KGF Chapter 2: Yash reveals Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon were approached for prequel

KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2 is currently writing glorious box office history, and the film is on a rampage mode in breaking records. The journey that started in 2018, has led to a mega-successful franchise. The second part got better as two new cast members have added more mileage to the franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. These two Bollywood stars made their entry in Chapter 2 for the crucial roles of Adheera and Ramika Sen respectively. However, Yash aka Rocky revealed that both actors were approached during part 1 as well. While speaking to ABP News, Yash confirmed it by saying, "We genuinely approached them (Sanjay and Raveena) for Chapter 1, but since the role was small, it was very difficult for anyone to decide." Yash continued, "Still they were sweet enough to consider the role, and they liked the idea."

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Yash's film makes history, earns Rs 300 crore

Yash further explained why Sanjay and Raveena were not a part of Part 1 by asserting, "It was a tricky part for us, as we were only showing a glimpse of these characters. Ramika Sen has only two shots in Chapter 1. So, we got confused about whether to reveal them or not." The actor further added that they had selected their actors before starting to shoot chapter 2. "When we started shooting part 2, we already had them in our minds. We didn't cast them as we have a bigger budget or bigger market. We really want them to take the role, as they are the best for that part. For Adheera, we can't think for anybody else except Sanju sir, and for Ramika Sen, it was always for (Raveena) ma'am."

Yash further revealed that both Bollywood veterans were quite flexible, and it helped them work smoothly. "They never made us feel like they are seniors or any such things. All of us were focusing on one thing, making a great film and giving an experience to the audience." He continued, "We would be tensed while working, while they were quite chilled. Ma'am used to ask me to make some reels, and I would be surprised. They made it (the shoot) easy and comfortable for us."